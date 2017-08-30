Spencer Pratt: I Picked My Baby's Name Based on Available Social Media Handles

Spencer Pratt is already prepping his son to be the next Snapchat star.

The reality star, who is expecting his first child with wife Heidi Montag, appeared on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast to talk about fame and preparing his baby to follow in his footsteps.

“This kid will have an iPhone at birth,” the 34-year-old said. “I’m gonna teach this kid how to Snap when they’re born, like, ‘Put your finger here.'”

Unlike celebrities who try to keep their children out of the spotlight, Pratt sees being media savvy as an advantage for his son.

“You walk around, everybody’s making their own content all day long,” he said. “We live a new world where everyone’s a fame wh—, so I’m happy to let him be at an advanced level.”

He added, “I just would like my baby to be a professional content maker.”

To get his little boy started, Pratt and Montag have already picked out a name and snatched up associated accounts on social media.

“We had to ditch a couple names,” he said, explaining that the monikers were already taken online.

RELATED VIDEO: It’ll Be a Boy for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Pratt said he’s going to be an “intense” dad — the opposite of his own father.

“My dad was so chill that he did not prepare me for how hard you can f— up,” he said. “You can’t just do whatever you want like I did. Obviously I’ve had so much fun and everything, but depending on what you want to do with your life, certain moves professionally can sabotage your future.”

The Hills alum also admitted that he struggled with his weight and depression after leaving the reality TV world.

“I was 250 lbs. I have a photo of the scale,” he said. “I was eating two pies a night.”

Pratt added, “That was more of like a depression eating because I was like f—, I live in Santa Barbara. I’m not famous in Hollywood. So I think I was like medicating with pie.”

Doctors advised the TV personality to change his diet after he developed rashes, cutting out gluten, dairy and sugar. The reality star took things a step further by also quitting drinking.

Pratt also signed up to star in a new reality show about life with Montag and their baby. However, he’s learned not to get too excited about the project making it to the small screen.

“One thing I’ve learned about networks is they will pay you and maybe the show [will make it on air],” he said. “I’ve now been paid for two of my own shows for whole seasons that never went on. A while ago. I had my own MTV show, paid for. Half a million.”

RELATED VIDEO: Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Experiencing Her First Pregnancy

The California native thinks nothing could have changed his fame except having the support of a big television network, a la the Kardashians — with whom Pratt shares a connection due to his friendship with Brody Jenner.

Pratt also spoke about Caitlyn Jenner, who he says was a “ghost” parent to Brody before she transitioned from male to female. (Pratt noted he knew Bruce but has not met Caitlyn.)

“He wouldn’t even call Brody on his birthdays and he lived in the Valley,” Pratt said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh, I live in the Czech Republic and we don’t have phones here today.’ ”

(Caitlyn has admitted to neglecting her older children before her transition but is close with Brody now.)