'Three Generations!' Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Shares Photo of Himself with Son and Dad

The Ravenel legacy lives on in Charleston!

Thomas Ravenel shared an adorable photo of himself on a walk with his 2½-year-old son St. Julien Rembert and his 91-year-old father Arthur, who is a businessman and former Republican politician from South Carolina.

Not only were the trio all holding hands and walking side-by-side, but they were also adorably color-coordinated in navy and blue ensembles.

“Three generations of Ravenels!” the Southern Charm star, 55, captioned the family photo on Sunday.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Three generations of Ravenels! pic.twitter.com/W1YgOO4E53 — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) April 22, 2018

Ravenel has shared plenty of photos of mini-me St. Julien Rembert since welcoming his youngest with ex Kathryn Calhoun Dennis in November 2015.

“He wants to be like dad! I know, some corrective action is required!” the Bravo reality star shared earlier this month with a candid image of his son imitating him with a cell phone to his ear.

RELATED: Southern Charm‘s Cameran Eubanks: Thomas Ravenel’s New Girlfriend Ashley Might Be ‘the One’

He also shares 4-year-old daughter Kensington Calhoun with Dennis, 25.

On Wednesday, Ravenel posted a smiley photo of his little girl in her ballet outfit, complete with purple tutu. “Kensie readying for ballet pictures,” he wrote.

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis Goes Head-to-Head with Thomas Ravenel’s New Girlfriend in Southern Charm

Ravenel and Dennis were embroiled in a years-long custody battle until 2017, when they publicly revealed their reconciliation on the season 4 of Southern Charm.

Although the exes still don’t always see eye-to-eye, costar Cameran Eubanks is hopeful that Dennis — who fans witnessed enter rehab and has since been fully committed to proving her sobriety and commitment to her children — and Ravenel will be able to successfully co-parent one day.

“I hope so. They have two children, so they will inevitably be in each other’s lives for the rest of their life,” the new mom told PEOPLE recently.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.