Her Little Sidekick! Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Adorable Photos of Mini-Me Daughter Giovanna

She’s her mama’s daughter!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is using Instagram to share her love for her kids with her fans. On Tuesday, one such post featured herself and 2½-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie, looking too adorable as she gazes into the camera with her chin in her hands and a casual smile on her face.

“My sidekick. #hadtoshare,” Polizzi, 29, captioned the moment.

Giovanna is Polizzi’s second child with husband Jionni LaValle; the couple also share son Lorenzo Dominic, 4½.

“Offspring,” the proud mom captioned another Tuesday snap, this time featuring both siblings smiling widely for the camera.

The Jersey Shore alum’s daughter is definitely already a natural in front of the camera. In February, Giovanna took part in a kids’ runway show during New York Fashion Week.

“My best friend tho,” Polizzi wrote alongside a recent video of herself helping her little girl perform a heel stretch.