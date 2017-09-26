Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Celebrates Her ‘Mini-Me’ Daughter Giovanna’s 3rd Birthday: ‘So Lucky to Be Your Mommy’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s daughter Giovanna Marie is 3 years old — and her mom couldn’t be prouder!

On Tuesday, the Jersey Shore star posted a sweet tribute to her second-born child on Instagram, showing in a gallery just how spunky the tiny tot is.

“Happy 3rd birthday to my baby, mini me, best friend, spirit animal,” wrote Polizzi, 29.”So lucky to be your mommy & so proud of the wonderful, silly, adorable little girl you have become.”

The 4 ft., 8 in., star also appears to be concerned that her daughter may pass her in height one day. “Now stop growing and stay this age forever,” she wrote, adding a series of panic-faced emojis and the hashtags, “#Crying #StopGrowing #JesusHelpMe #INeedATranquilizer.”

Polizzi wasn’t the only one sending wishes to the birthday girl. Her BFF and former Jersey Shore cast mate Jenni “JWoww” Farley also got in on the action, posting an adorable photo of Giovanna alongside Farley’s own 3-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra.

“Happy birthday SISSY!!!!!!!,” Farley wrote. “Meilani’s BFF for life. We love you.”

Farley, 31, and Polizzi remain inseparable after meeting on the hit MTV reality show in 2009. They’ve continued working together, starring in their own 2014 spin-off Snooki & JWoww and collaborating on a series of other projects including an upcoming talk show tentatively titled Snooki and JWoww: Home with Attitude.

The duo also recently reunited with their cast mates for a Burger King commercial and a trip back to Seaside Heights in E!’s Reunion Road Trip.

The stars are both mothers of two — Polizzi to Giovanna and 5-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic, both with husband Jionni LaValle, and Farley to Meilani and 16-month-old son Greyson Valor, both with husband Roger Mathews.

Next up, the BFFs will return to the Jersey shore with reality-star friends like Mob Wives’ Drita D’avanzo for another summer, on the new VH1 production Celebrity Shore.