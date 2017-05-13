Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Claps Back at Mommy-Shamers Ahead of Mother’s Day

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shared a sweet photo with daughter Giovanna, 2½, and clapped back at potential mommy-shamers.

“So proud of my little girl! ❤ (instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos , I will turn off the comments section. I don’t need a——- telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I’m a d— good mom and know what I’m doing. Well most of the time.) Happy Mother’s Day to all you kick ass Mamas out there! ❤ ” the Jersey Shore alum captioned her pre-Mother’s Day post with her tutu-clad mini-me on Instagram.

Earlier in May, the proud mama shared a photo of Giovanna with big brother Lorenzo Dominic, 4½, as the siblings shared a sweet embrace before school.

“Big day for this Mama Bear. Both my kids are now officially in school,” Polizzi, 29, wrote to accompany the moment. “I’m feeling such a range of emotions from sad to excited to feeling so proud of my nuggets.”

“They’re pretty awesome human beings & bring so much joy and love into my life! PROUD MAMA today and everyday!” she added, tagging her husband, Jionni LaValle, and requesting they try day dates.

And LaValle, 30, couldn’t resist posting his own snap of Giovanna before class, mugging innocently for the camera while trying on her new backpack.

“My little babies first day of school !!!! #ProudDad #DaddysGirl,” he captioned the image.