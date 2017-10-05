Is This the Best Pregnancy Pillow Ever? (Bonus: It’s on Sale – But for One Day Only!)

Listen up, pregnant ladies who have trouble getting to sleep at night: The Snoogle is here to save the day.

Sold by companies like A Pea in the Pod, the Snoogle Total Body Pillow By Leachco provides support through the body, whether your tossing and turning is due to discomfort in the back, neck, hips, belly or beyond.

The best part? The pillow, which usually retails for $60, is 20 percent off — but on Thursday only! — in stores or online at apeainthepod.com.

The Snoogle is multi-positional, is made of 100 percent polyester and, according to the product listing, provides “Cuddle Me Comfort” with the bonus of zero added body heat.

And if that’s not enough, fit mama of three Hilaria Baldwin loves the pillow so much she brought it with her one year while attending the Cannes Film Festival.

“My husband stole my Snoogle,” she told PEOPLE at the time of Alec Baldwin after recounting a hilarious story about fielding questions at the airport about the huge comfort item she was toting in addition to her luggage.

“I kid you not — I had to wake him up and had to steal it back from him,” added Hilaria. “But we woke up refreshed this morning, so we’re ready to go!”

Snag your own Snoogle here and, through Thursday, enjoy 20 percent off your road to nighttime pregnancy comfort.