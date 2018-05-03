It’s a son and a daughter for Sisanie!

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest co-host and her husband Michael welcomed their first children on Wednesday. The couple’s daughter was born first followed by their son, according to Sisanie’s grandmother who spoke with the radio program shortly after the twins’ arrival.

Sisanie previously shared on social media that her due date “got moved up to May 9” but it appears she was a week earlier than planned!

Hours before her labor, the new mom shared a selfie from her hospital bed which she captioned, “Looks like these babies are coming today! Omg!”

Sisanie Sisanie/Instagram

Sisanie revealed her happy news on air in November, opening up emotionally about how she and Michael were “scared” upon seeing a positive pregnancy test, recalling that the couple took it “day by day, week by week” and tried not to get their hopes up since they’d suffered a miscarriage previously.

Although the road to conception a second time had been tough for the couple, who wed in January 2014 almost five years after first meeting, it was worth the wait.

“Double blessings … God works in mysterious ways. I feel like he’s giving me back the one I lost earlier this year,” Sisanie said in November, adding when her co-hosts couldn’t contain their excitement, “Why do you think I’m already showing, you guys?!”

April 27 was the new mom’s final day on the show before she went on maternity leave — and Ryan Seacrest sent her off in style, giving a heartfelt toast to his co-star, saying he “can’t help but feel like a father figure” to her.

“I want you to know how much joy and pride I have for you and your husband Michael as you’re about to become parents for the first time,” he said. “I know you will be amazing parents … I also know we will miss you while you are gone, but we will have comfort in knowing you are off making the world a better place by bringing two more of yous and Michaels into the world.”

“We will do our best not to bug you … but there won’t be a day we won’t be thinking of you, especially between the hours of 6 and 9:58 [a.m.],” Seacrest added jokingly.