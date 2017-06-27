Babies
14 Single Celeb Moms Who've Adopted
See which stars are adding to their growing families
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
KRISTIN DAVIS
"This is something I have wanted for a very long time," Davis told PEOPLE after introducing daughter Gemma Rose, 5, whom she welcomed through domestic adoption in 2011. "Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed."
MADONNA
Adding to her brood, which already consists of four kids — David Banda, 11, Mercy James, 11, Rocco John, 16, and Lourdes, 20 — the legendary performer adopted two orphaned twin girls, Esther and Stella, from Malawi. "I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," she wrote on Instagram, confirming the news. Madonna has a long history with the African country: The singer adopted David and Mercy from Malawi in 2006 and 2007, respectively, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.
SANDRA BULLOCK
Following her split from ex-husband Jesse James, Bullock adopted her son, Louis, 7, in 2010. A few years later, the actress — with a little help from her first child ("Louis spearheaded this whole journey") — began the process to adopt her second child, a daughter named Laila, 5, from Louisiana who had been in foster care. "My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding," she exclusively told PEOPLE in 2015. "That's a family."
ANGELINA JOLIE
Before her marriage and subsequent split from husband Brad Pitt, Jolie made the decision to adopt Maddox, 15, from Cambodia in 2002, as well as daughter Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia in 2005. "It's strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother," Jolie told Access Hollywood in 2016, reminiscing about her time playing with children at a Cambodian school. (She's also mother to Pax, 13, whom she adopted from Vietnam with Pitt, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.) "It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere."
CHARLIZE THERON
She may not be committed to the idea of marriage, but the Oscar-winning actress has been vocal about her desire to be a mother. "I've always been very honest in saying I wanted a family," Theron told British Vogue after adopting her son, Jackson, 5, in 2012. "I've always known I wanted a family." In 2015, the star worked with an adoption agency and gained custody of a baby — whom she named August, 18 months — an African-American girl born in the United States.
CONNIE BRITTON
"I am thanking my lucky stars every day," the Nashville actress told PEOPLE after adopting son Yoby, 5, from Ethiopia in 2011. And rightly so: Britton's dream of motherhood came true after a three-year long wait. "[It's] such a wonderful moment of completion."
MARY-LOUISE PARKER
"I would daydream about it all the time," Parker told PEOPLE about adopting. That dream came true in August 2007, when the actress brought home daughter Caroline Aberash, 10, from Ethiopia to join big brother William, 13 (with Parker's ex Billy Crudup). "It's hard raising two kids as a single person," she concedes, but "sometimes I just look at them and think, 'You are the two coolest people I have ever met.'"
HODA KOTB
Congrats are in order for the Today show host! Kotb surprised her coworkers and viewers after announcing she had brought home a baby girl, who was born on Feb. 14. Kotb — who recently moved in with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, last year — gushed about her child while calling into the NBC morning show. "She's a Valentine's baby," Kotb, a first-time parent, said. "She is the love of my life."
MIA FARROW
Following her split from ex-partner Woody Allen and the bitter custody battle that ensued, Farrow gained full custody of her then-14 children — she now has 11 living children (four biological and seven adopted.) "It was scary to be brought to a world of people whose language I did not understand, with different skin colors," her late son, Thaddeus, whom the star adopted from an orphanage in India in 1994, told Vanity Fair. "The fact that everyone loved me was a new experience, overwhelming at first."
MICHELLE PFEIFFER
Before falling for David E. Kelley in 1993, the actress had other plans for a family. "The adoption process was already in motion when he and I met," Pfeiffer told Ladies Home Journal in 2007 about bringing home Claudia Rose, now 24. "He and I had only been together for about two months. ... Obviously, he really rose to the occasion." The producer and the star married less than a year later, and welcomed son John, now 22.
ROSIE O'DONNELL
"It changed my priorities in a moment without even trying to," O'Donnell told PEOPLE of adopting her first child, Parker, 21, in 1995 as a single parent. Flash-forward and the comedian is now mom to four: Vivienne Rose, 14 (with ex Kelli Carpenter), and adopted son Blake, 17, and daughter Chelsea Belle, 19. "What makes a family is love," she's said, "and we all love each other."
DIANE KEATON
"Motherhood was not an urge I couldn't resist," Keaton has said, "it was more like a thought I'd been thinking for a very long time." In 1996 at age 50, the actress adopted daughter Dexter, now 22, followed by son Duke, 17, in 2001. The famously press-shy star, who shared her family album with More magazine in 2007, said, "I do feel now that the love of my children is all-encompassing."
SHERYL CROW
In May 2007, a year after her breast cancer diagnosis, the Grammy winner was counting her blessings — for being cancer-free and a new mom at 45. "My life is definitely richer," said Crow of raising adopted son Wyatt, 9, "and he's the first thing I think of in the morning, and the first thing I think of before I go to sleep." In 2010, the singer adopted another baby boy named Levi, 6.
DENISE RICHARDS
Richards, who already has two daughters, Sam, 12, and Lola, 11, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, added another girl to her household when she adopted Eloise Joni, 6, in 2011. "I've always wanted more children," she has said of adopting Eloise. "The baby is such a blessing [and] Sami and Lola help so much."
