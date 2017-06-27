14 Single Celeb Moms Who've Adopted 

ANGELINA JOLIE

Before her marriage and subsequent split from husband Brad Pitt, Jolie made the decision to adopt Maddox, 15, from Cambodia in 2002, as well as daughter Zahara, 11, from Ethiopia in 2005. "It's strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother," Jolie told Access Hollywood in 2016, reminiscing about her time playing with children at a Cambodian school. (She's also mother to Pax, 13, whom she adopted from Vietnam with Pitt, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.) "It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere."