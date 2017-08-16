Simon Cowell Says His Son Eric, 3, Is ‘Old Enough Now to Be My Buddy’: ‘We’re Friends and He’s Fun to Be Around’

Simon Cowell‘s newest pal? His son!

The America’s Got Talent host spoke to Extra recently about a sun-soaked vacation he took alongside 3-year-old Eric Philip, Cowell’s ex-girlfriend Terri Seymour and Seymour’s daughter Coco, 2.

“Mexico was amazing,” said the television personality, 57, adding of the tiny duo, “Coco’s great. The two of them together — they are hilarious.”

Though traveling with toddlers can be a challenge, the father of one says their time in Mexico was “easy” — in part because his son is a little older now.

“Eric’s old enough now to be my buddy. We talk to each other all the time,” Cowell explains. “We’re friends and he’s fun to be around.”

Amicable exes Cowell and Seymour, 43 — who dated for six years before splitting in 2008 — get together often with their kids, who are longtime playmates.

“It was perfect timing with his son Eric being so young and he hoped I would have a baby girl so he could set her up with Eric and they could date,” Semour said during her pregnancy in September 2014.