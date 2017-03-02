Sienna Miller on Co-Parenting Daughter Marlowe with Ex Tom Sturridge: We ‘Still Love Each Other’

Sienna Miller says that maintaining a friendship with her ex Tom Sturridge has made co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter Marlowe much easier.

The actress tells Harper’s Bazaar in the magazine’s April issue that she and Sturridge “still love each other.”

“I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it’s not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person,” Miller elaborates. “We don’t live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time.”

Miller, 35, says that since she and Sturridge, 31, split in July 2015, they’ve gone on vacation as a family and have spent the night at each other’s homes to be near their daughter.

“It’s great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends,” Miller explains.

She adds, “He’s definitely my best friend in the entire world.”

Sturridge and Miller were together for four years before calling it quits, but a source told PEOPLE at the time: “Don’t rule out a reunion.”