She’s ‘Boy Crazy!’ Ellen Pompeo Shares Adorable Video Dancing with Her New Son

Now that the news is out that there’s a new member in the family, Ellen Pompeo is showing off her little lad to the world.

The mother of three, 47, recently welcomed son Eli Christopher Ivery with husband Chris Ivery, and she is celebrating the new year by swaying with her tiny new dance partner.

Pompeo shared an adorable black and white video on Instagram in which she holds Eli and dances cheek-to-cheek to slow music. The Grey’s Anatomy star wears a big smile on her face the entire time.

“Boy Crazy,” she captioned the video. “Here’s to a year filled with happiness and love! Happy New Year.”

Pompeo and Ivery are also parents to daughters Sienna May, 2, and Stella Luna, 7.

The couple confirmed their son’s birth after being spotted in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles Wednesday, on a hike with daughter Stella and their baby boy, whom Ivery carried in a front holder.

“Chris Ivery just fell a notch. I’ve got a new guy,” Pompeo captioned a sweet shot of Ivery and their newborn son snuggled up on Instagram.

Buzz of the new baby coming a bit after his birth is no shock. In 2014, the actress didn’t announce the arrival of daughter Sienna until two months after she was born.