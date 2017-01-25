Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley Welcome Son Asher James

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley are parents!

The Dan + Shay singer-songwriter and former Miss Arkansas, both 25, welcomed their first child, son Asher James Mooney, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the couple announced on Instagram.

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same,” he captioned a family photo. “Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”

Here we go! 🤘🏻😍👶🏻 — Shay Mooney (@ShayMooney) January 24, 2017

“The time is nigh. #AsherJames,” Mooney captioned a hospital snap of the parents pre-birth on Tuesday morning. “Here we go!”

The engaged couple announced they were expecting their first child in October, both sharing a photo of the couple holding up a onesie that said, “I’m With the Band.”

“Gonna have a new band member in the Mooney family … 2017 is gonna be the start of our best adventure yet!” Mooney captioned the heartwarming photo on his Instagram account. “Mini Mooney is comin in hot. I love you @hannah.billingsley.”

Billingsley made her baby bump debut shortly thereafter at November’s CMA Awards, where she wore a form-fitting gown with shimmering appliques.

The twosome shared they were expecting a son around Christmas time, giving their social media followers a glimpse at Billingsley’s stunning fall maternity shoot.

“We can’t wait to meet you Asher James. I already love you more than I thought I was capable of. Seeya soon little man,” Mooney captioned one photo of his bride-to-be, dressed in a gorgeous white gown and staring off into the distance as she cradles her baby bump.

“Asher – A name meaning fortunate; blessed; happy one.. @shaymooney and I are all of those things and more,” Billingsley wrote next to a similar shot. “God has truly honored us with the privilege of being the parents of this sweet boy.”