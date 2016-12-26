It’ll Be a Boy for Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley! See the Meaningful Name They Chose for Their First Child

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley had a “blue” Christmas!

The parents-to-be shared matching Instagram posts Saturday revealing that their first child on the way is a boy — as well as the name they’ve picked out for him.

“We can’t wait to meet you Asher James. I already love you more than I thought I was capable of. Seeya soon little man,” the Dan + Shay member, 24, captioned a gorgeous snap of his fiancée cradling her baby bump amidst a fall landscape.

“I pray that our baby is just like you,” Mooney addressed Billingsley in his text, adding jokingly. “If they’re anything like me, we got a long road ahead.”

The former Miss Arkansas USA, 25, used the opportunity on her own post — which features the same shot, zoomed out for her followers to see more of the beautiful autumn foliage — to share the meaning being the name they picked.

“Asher – A name meaning fortunate; blessed; happy one.. @shaymooney and I are all of those things and more,” she wrote.

“God has truly honored us with the privilege of being the parents of this sweet boy. We love you and can’t wait to meet you, Asher James Mooney.”

The couple were engaged in August, and announced the pregnancy on Instagram in October.

The next month, Billingsley made her baby-bump debut at the CMA Awards, which she attended alongside her country-singer husband, wearing a nude form-fitting gown complete with a cape.

“Thank you for bringing me and bump with you this trip @shaymooney,” Billingsley captioned a belly shot from the couple’s Hawaiian babymoon in November. “This has to be one of the most beautiful places on earth, and I get to share it with you.”