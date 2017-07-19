Shawn Ashmore Welcomes Son

It’s a little Iceboy!

Shawn Ashmore, known for his role as Bobby Drake/Iceman in the X-Men film series, has welcomed a son, he announced Tuesday on Instagram.

The new addition rounds out the household of Ashmore, 37, and his wife Dana, 33, who are also “parents” to dogs — including one named Lucky.

“Couldn’t be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife,” Ashmore captioned a photo of himself holding his son’s hand. Added Dana, “We did it guys!! So in love.”

Further details, including baby’s name and date of birth, were not immediately available.

Couldn't be more in love with my new baby boy and my incredible wife ❤️😍👶🏻 A post shared by Shawn Ashmore (@shawnrashmore) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

We did it guys!!! 👶🏼 @shawnrashmore A post shared by Dana Renee Ashmore (@danarashmore) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

So in love 💓 A post shared by Dana Renee Ashmore (@danarashmore) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Oh man the wait is real! But good news is he will be here by next Thursday no matter what!!! date has been scheduled! 👶🏼💓👶🏼🙌🏻 #finally #fullbelly #letsdothis 🙌🏻 #littlenervous A post shared by Dana Renee Ashmore (@danarashmore) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:31pm PDT

Only a few short weeks left:) 👶🏻 A post shared by Shawn Ashmore (@shawnrashmore) on Jun 1, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

We had such an amazing day with our close friends and family. Thanks for celebrating with us:) love you @danarashmore! #babyshower A post shared by Shawn Ashmore (@shawnrashmore) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

Look at my hot baby mama😍 A post shared by Shawn Ashmore (@shawnrashmore) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:13am PST

Ashmore and Dana met on the set of the 2010 drama Frozen, where she was an assistant director. They got engaged in October 2011.

“I just got down on my knee on the couch in our living room and just proposed and she was shocked and she obviously said yes and it was amazing,” Ashmore said at the time.

The couple tied the knot in July 2012 in Los Angeles, with the Canadian actor tweeting, “Thank you to everyone for sending Dana and I well wishes!!! We couldn’t be happier.”

This little guy has no clue what's coming… #spoiledrotten 🐶 A post shared by Dana Renee Ashmore (@danarashmore) on Apr 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Family 💓 thanks @ellehtee for capturing this! A post shared by Dana Renee Ashmore (@danarashmore) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Both new parents shared photos on social media throughout Dana’s pregnancy, including one of them together at their baby shower in April.

“We had such an amazing day with our close friends and family. Thanks for celebrating with us:) love you @danarashmore! #babyshower,” Ashmore captioned the baby-bump-focused snap.

Followers even got what may be a hint at the name the couple picked out for their little guy, with Dana sharing a photo of a sign painted to say “OLIVER” in March.

Thanks @makersmess for having us, we got out craft on! ❤️ A post shared by Dana Renee Ashmore (@danarashmore) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

Celebrating babies! #OliverandOzzy (claiming the hashtag now 👌🏽) A post shared by Priscilla R. Vega (@pvega) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Ashmore currently stars in the ABC legal drama Conviction with Hayley Atwell and Eddie Cahill. He has appeared in series such as Fringe, Relationship Status and Animorphs, as well as the films Mother’s Day (2010), Breaking the Girl and Hollow in the Land, alongside Dianna Agron.

The baby boy is the first child for the couple.