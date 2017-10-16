Shaun T Honors Twins on the Way (Alongside Surrogate!) at ‘Rustic’ Shower: It Was About ‘Celebrating Our Excitement’

It’s “twinsanity!”

Dads-to-be Shaun T and husband Scott Blokker celebrated their twins on the way Saturday with a “really fun” baby shower — and gave PEOPLE all the exclusive details, from a sentimental onesie-decorating station to a tasty and tasteful doughnut wall.

“The theme was rustic-fun-slash-farmhouse-slash-pool-party,” celebrity fitness expert Shaun T told PEOPLE. “It was everything we are because the babies aren’t here yet, so the party was really to celebrate our excitement for them — but we did some really fun stuff.”

The couple confirmed to PEOPLE over the weekend that they are expecting the babies via surrogate and also shared an announcement on social media featuring a poem with flash cards to spill the beans to Shaun T’s followers.

Shaun T tells PEOPLE Now that after designing the tiny outfits for the twins, guests at the baby shower pinned the onesies to a blank canvas and wrote “special messages” beneath — only to be revealed when they are worn.

The fitness expert notes that he and Blokker appreciated that their surrogate remained in the background during the festivities, so the couple and their new family could be the focus.

“Our surrogate is so cool, she’s like, ‘This is not about me. I don’t want to sit in a chair, I don’t want to be the center of attention, because this is for you guys,’ ” explains Shaun T.

When asked about his own favorite part of the day, Blokker reveals, “It was just the love that everyone has and the support for us.”

“Everyone knew our journey and how supportive they were and excited when they found out that we were pregnant,” Blokker continues. “Sometimes you get caught up in life and things are crazy, but there are days like that where everybody comes and gives you love.”

The couple previously shared their journey to fatherhood, telling PEOPLE it took five years for them to get pregnant with a surrogate.

Now, with their surrogate 28 weeks along, they’re focused on the future.

“I’m just most nervous about the fact that I just want to be an amazing dad,” says Shaun T. “Not that I want to do everything right, but I just want to be very present and I want to be so supportive.”