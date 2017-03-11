Ageless Sharon Stone Celebrates Turning 59 with Sweet Party with Her Sons

Sharon Stone‘s birthday is a family affair.

The actress turned 59 on Friday, marking the occasion with a festive Twitter snap of herself with sons Quinn Kelly, Laird Vonne and Roan Joseph.

“Happiest Birthday!” she wrote, adding a heart emoji, to accompany the shot. The family of four can be seen hanging out on stairs amid a bunch of balloons, with Stone sporting pink glasses and hairpiece.

Stone hasn’t spoken too much about her boys — whom she adopted in 2000, 2005, and 2006 — but she has admitted in the past that she knew she had a desire for a big brood.

“I always wanted a large family,” Stone told PEOPLE shortly after adopting Laird, then a newborn, in 2005.

Of handling single motherhood, she added candidly, “I multitask … I have more love, help, friendship and kindness than at any other time in my life.”

Although Stone is a year older, she will likely be sporting a youthful look for a long time. The seemingly ageless star has been snapped countless times looking toned and fresh-faced while rocking bikinis poolside.

“At a certain point you start asking yourself, ‘What really is sexy?’ ” the star of Basic Instinct, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, told Harper’s Bazaar in 2015.

“It’s not just the elevation of your boobs. It’s being present and having fun and liking yourself enough to like the person that’s with you,” she added.