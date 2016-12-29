“Lo, lo, lo, Futbol Club Barcelona!”

On Wednesday, FC Barcelona centre-back Gerard Piqué shared a clip of himself and Milan, his 3½-year-old son with longtime partner Shakira, singing the “1899” chant to support his team.

“Mil vuit cents noranta nou, neix el club que porto al cor,” Milan starts in the Catalan language before his dad, 29, joins in for the rest of the song.

“Blaugrana són els colors. Futbol Club Barcelona,” the twosome sing. “Lo, lo, lo, lo-lo-loooo.”

1899, neix el club que porto al cor… #fcbarcelona A video posted by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:52am PST

Shakira, 39, shared her own FC Barcelona-related video recently, which depicted the FCBEscola Barcelona boys’ team on a bus, jamming out to her and Carlos Vives‘ hit “La Bicecleta” while celebrating.

“Los jugadores de la FCBEscola Barcelona celebrando su participación en el Torneo Las Américas con La Bicicleta!” she wrote, which in English translates to “The FCBEscola Barcelona players celebrating their participation in the Tournament Las Américas with ‘La Bicecleta’!”

The Colombian singer has one other son with Piqué: 23-month-old Sasha, who recently had a health scare but is now fully recovered and was able to join the rest of his family to honor his dad at the Estrella Catalan Sports Awards in November.

Gracias a @los40spain por esta noche! A mi equipo y a mi mgmt Jay Brown y Jaime Levine, por estar conmigo hoy y ayudarme tanto siempre!! / Thanks to Los 40 for tonight! To my team and my management Jay Brown and Jaime Levine, for being with me today & helping me always!! Shak A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on Dec 1, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

Los jugadores de la FCBEscola Barcelona celebrando su participación en el Torneo Las Américas con La Bicicleta! Shak A video posted by Shakira (@shakira) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:52am PST

The entertainer has been open in the past about how seriously she takes her job as a mom, as well as the difficulties of motherhood.

“I’m one of those tiger moms, who is all the time looking for help and information online and researching and reading. It’s not easy to be a mother,” she said in 2015.

“Love is the most crucial thing. It’s what really will help them thrive later on in life … That is the question that I ask myself every day when I wake up. ‘Am I making my kids feel loved?’ ” she added. “This is the daily bread in my life. The everlasting question mark … because I know that that is going to be the most vital component and sense of security in life.”