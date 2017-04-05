Slam Dunk! Watch Shakira’s 2-Year-Old ‘Little Athlete’ Show Off His Impressive Sports Skills on the Courts

Looks like Shakira‘s younger son is well on his way to a career in sports!

On Monday, the Colombian singer shared a video of 2-year-old Sasha performing a series of impressive athletic feats for his age, including making a basket and hitting a tennis ball over an adult-sized net multiple times.

“Mi bebito deportista! My little athlete!” Shakira, 40, captioned the Instagram clip.

It seems Sasha may be taking after his dad, as Shakira’s longtime partner Gerard Piqué, 30, is a professional soccer player who is currently a centre-back for both FC Barcelona and Spain’s national team.

Sasha isn’t the only child of Shakira and Piqué to show an interest in sports, though. Big brother Milan, 4, is a big supporter of his dad’s team, joining Piqué in a December Instagram video to recite one of the FC Barcelona chants.

“Mil vuit cents noranta nou, neix el club que porto al cor,” Milan began in the Catalan language before Piqué joined in for the rest of the song.

“Blaugrana són els colors. Futbol Club Barcelona,” the twosome sang. “Lo, lo, lo, lo-lo-loooo.”

The boys — and their mama! — are also both big fans of scooters. In a March video shared by Piqué, Shakira, Milan and Sasha can all be seen cruising down a street in Barcelona on their own rides.

“Scooter time! #barcelona #family,” cameraman Piqué captioned the fun moment.