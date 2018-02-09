'Muy Bien!': Shakira and Gerard Piqué's Sons Are Budding Tennis Aces

Hips don’t lie — and neither does Shakira‘s sons’ budding form on the court!

The “Perro Fiel” singer showcased her up-and-coming tennis pros on Instagram Friday, featuring Milan, 5, and 3-year-old Sasha‘s impressive racket skills while sporting mini versions of soccer star dad Gerard Piqué‘s jersey.

“Training with mom,” she captioned an adorable video the of her boys practicing on the court with their instructor.

Training with mom! A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:26am PST

“Muy bien, Sasha! Muy bien, Milan!” Shakira, 41, compliments in the background.

Last month, the singer made Grammy history when she became the first female artist to win twice in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her album El Dorado.

RELATED: Shakira Opens Up About Son Sasha’s Illness After Canceling Performances: ‘Everything Is Under Control Now’

While the Colombian pop star was unable to make it to the show, she took to Instagram to thank all of her fans in two video messages in English and Spanish.

“Wow, I just heard that we won the Best Latin Pop Album of the Year, and this is unbelievable. Thank you so much for your support with this album and to my entire career,” she says. “I love you so much!”

Shakira will kick off her highly anticipated El Dorado world tour this summer. The tour was initially supposed to begin in November, but had to be postponed due to the singer suffering a vocal hemorrhage.