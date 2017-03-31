Shahs of Sunset's Asa Soltan Rahmati Says She 'Will Not be Posting Pictures' of Her Newborn Son on Social Media

Shahs of Sunset star Asa Soltan Rahmati returned to Instagram on Thursday and said that she spent her eight-week break from the social media app “honoring life” with her newborn son.



The Bravo star and Jermaine Jackson II welcomed their first child, son Soltan Jackson, on Friday, Jan. 20.

“Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well,” Rahmati, 40, captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram following their son’s birth. “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your well wishes and prayers. We are literally in heaven with our precious Soltan.”

Since his birth in January, Rahmati only posted to Instagram once: one week after her son’s delivery to wish Jackson a happy birthday.

But now, the new mom says that she’s “back” and gave an update on the life of her family since they welcomed their son into the world.

“Lovers, I’m back! Actually I never left. In fact, I’ve never been more present. I have been in solitude, honoring life with my new born son Soltan, cherishing our bond, celebrating in Gratitude our new Family, and getting to know each other now that he is outside my belly and in the world,” she wrote.

“The last two months have been the most magical days of our lives. Being a Mother is the greatest honor and the most special experience possible. It’s also very tough. I salute all mothers out there. You are angels,” she continued.

The reality star also revealed that she will not be posting photos of her newborn son on social media.

“Also, I will not be posting pictures of Soltan,” she added. “Thank you for respecting our privacy. Beaming beautiful Love into everyone’s life. :)”



The couple confirmed their baby news with PEOPLE exclusively in October.

“I feel amazing. Being pregnant has been such a beautiful experience,” Rahmati told PEOPLE. “We are so excited and Jermaine will be the absolute best father.”

Added Jackson, 39, “Asa is an incredible person; she will be a wonderful mother.”