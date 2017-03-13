Seth Meyers Jokes Son Ashe Has Developed a ‘Fake Cocktail-Party Laugh’

Befitting his gene pool, Seth Meyers says his son Ashe Olson boasts a budding sense of humor — and has even perfected his cocktail-party laugh!

“He makes us laugh constantly,” the Late Night host, 43, tells PEOPLE at a New York Cycle for Survival event, which raised funds for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and also brought out brothers Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon — the latter a cancer survivor himself.

“We can make him laugh, but now we feel like he has a fake cocktail-party laugh, that he doesn’t actually think anything’s funny, but he just sort of throws off this ‘Ha ha ha,’ ” Meyers continues of his son, 11 months.

Despite being presented with photographic evidence Ashe insists he never dropped food in his bib A post shared by @sethmeyers on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Ashe is the first child for Meyers and his wife Alexi, whom he married in 2013.

“It seems at 11 months you shouldn’t be so dismissive of us because we know the difference between his real laugh and this new cocktail-party laugh,” he joked.

Could Ashe be bothered to root his dad on during the cycling fundraiser?

“My son is totally napping, and as much as we feel Cycle for Survival is a big event and rare cancers are very important, we will not wake him up from a nap,” Meyers quips.

Meyers, who departed Saturday Night Live in 2014, says the show has had a “transcendent” year.

“As exciting as 2008 was, this was one of the times where I was truly jealous not to be working at the show because it felt so vital and exciting,” he says.

Adds the former “Weekend Update” anchor, “I think Melissa McCarthy was just inspired. She was always one of my favorite hosts.”

As for his own show, Meyers says he “can’t conceive” of President Donald Trump watching (“Not to be a pessimist, but I think this idea that he’s going to learn anything — I’ve given up on that”), and he appreciates making brief departures from political content.

“It’s fun on our show when we do something like ‘Oscar Bait’ or a pre-taped piece or, like, go day drinking,” he says. “It is nice to not be all Trump all the time.”