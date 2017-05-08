Seth Meyers Jokes He ‘Cares Less’ About His Canine Since Welcoming Son: ‘You Have a Kid and the Dog Is Very Secondary’

Seth Meyers‘ dog isn’t exactly thrilled about being a big sister.

The late night host admitted on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Monday that his 5-year-old Italian greyhound Frisbee has kind of taken a backseat since son Ashe‘s arrival in March last year.

“The dog was the practice child,” Meyers said, laughing. “The dog has figured out that we care less about it, I will say.”

He added, “We’re trying very hard, but you know, when you have a kid the dog is very secondary.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

This creepy mouse kept drooling and staring at me for my entire flight. #refund A post shared by @sethmeyers on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

RELATED: Seth Meyers Introduces Son Ashe Olson: I’m a ‘Nurturer by Nature’

Meyers – who shares Ashe and Frisbee with wife Alexi – said that the dog hasn’t given up hope of being the favorite child, though.

“I will say sometimes to the baby, ‘Hey, will you give me a hug,’ and the speed in which the dog runs into my arms, before the baby can get there,” said the 43-year-old. “She’s like ‘Look, I know these words too!’ ”

RELATED VIDEO: Seth Meyers and Wife Alexi Ashe Meyers Welcome a Son

As for Ashe – who celebrated his first birthday in March – Meyers said he and Alexi are just enjoying all the milestones, like his recent mastery of rolling around a ball.

Before fatherhood, Meyers admitted, such little feats seemed trivial.

“It’s amazing, I will stress this, I did not care about other people’s children, ever. I never did,” he said.

Ashe is very laid back about this game. In his lifetime @numensbball has never MISSED the tournament. A post shared by @sethmeyers on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

Now, Meyers said, “I’m so impressed with everything he does and talk about it constantly.”