Serena Williams Shares Sweet Moment with Daughter Alexis Olympia as Tennis Star Announces Comeback

Serena Williams is one proud mom so she can’t help but share with fans her 5-week-old Alexis Olympia‘s special moments!

On Wednesday, Williams, 36, Snapchatted a heartwarming video of herself holding her baby as she gave her little one kisses on her forehead.

The tennis star and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their baby girl on Sept. 1, and have been chronicling Alexis Olympia’s growth with fans and followers on social media, even creating an Instagram and Twitter account for the newborn.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Williams will make her competitive comeback to tennis next January to defend her title at the Australian Open, the same tournament she beat her sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

During a news conference, tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed Williams “is planning” on playing the Jan. 15-28 competition.

”Serena will be back,” Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated. ”We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of Grand Slams. … I’ve been in contact with all the top players and am pleased to announce we’ll have the full top 100 men and women returning to the Australian Open.”

Williams previously told Vanity Fair that she would return to competitive tennis in January 2018.

And days later, she declared her promise during the TED 2017 Conference in Vancouver, telling Gayle King, “I definitely plan on coming back. I’m not done yet. If [Venus is] still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”