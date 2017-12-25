Serena Williams’ three-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia celebrated her first holiday season by watching some of her mom’s greatest hits on the court.

The tennis legend, who was six weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January, shared some adorable videos on Snapchats of her and her daughter watching old tennis videos together.

Williams, 36, also shared a picture of her and Alexis Olympia on Instagram with a special Christmas filter that added poinsettia garlands to their hair.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Serena Williams/Snapchat

Serena Williams/Snapchat

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for the tennis superstar, who gave birth in September and tied the knot with new husband Alexis Ohanian just two months later. Their weddings guests included stars like Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian West.

Williams has been open with her fans of social media about motherhood, seeking advice on issues from teething to breastfeeding.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:09am PST

Next Saturday, Williams is set to face off against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, 20, at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

“I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams said in a statement. “The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season and I am excited and honored to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event.”

Williams is expected to defend her title at the Australian Open next month.

Earlier this month, the tennis champion returned to the court, marking her first public tennis appearance since giving birth to Alexis Olympia.