Serena Williams Reveals She’s Back in Her Jean Shorts Just 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Serena Williams just gave birth to her baby girl two weeks ago, but she’s already back in her short-shorts.

On Saturday, the tennis champion revealed she was back in her jean shorts when she captioned a mirror selfie she posted on Snapchat.

On Sept. 1, Williams, 35, gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Alexis was named after her father — and Williams’ fiancé — Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The couple waited almost two weeks to formally introduce their first child to the world after Williams revealed they had “a lot of complications.”

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

And now Alexis even has her own Instagram account: @OlympiaOhanian.

So far the newborn (or rather, her parents) has only posted two pictures.

One where she’s snoozing in a yellow onesie as she’s “thinking about mommy and daddy” and a second where she’s wearing a onesie that reads “smart and strong like my mama.”

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

PEOPLE confirmed Williams’ pregnancy in April after the 35-year-old inadvertently revealed on Snapchat that she was 20 weeks along. Williams and Ohanian, 34, got engaged in December.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, the couple revealed that they were opting to leave the baby’s sex a surprise, though both shared that they felt they were having a girl.

Williams and Ohanian reportedly began dating in 2015 and got engaged in Dec. 2016.