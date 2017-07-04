Planning Her Comeback! Pregnant Serena Williams Is Already Practicing for a Return to Competitive Tennis: ‘Go Easy’

Is there anything Serena Williams can’t do?

Williams, 35, has vowed to return to the tennis court just four months after giving birth to her first child in September — and she’s well on her way!

On Monday, the tennis legend, who will welcome a baby with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, shared an Instagram video of herself practicing a few drills.

“Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning,” the mom-to-be captioned the clip. “Go easy.”

It seems the star has Wimbledon fever, as tennis players — including her sister Venus — compete in the famous London tournament.

She won’t be out of the sports’ loop for too long, though. Williams recently told Vanity Fair that she will return to competitive tennis in January 2018.

In April, Williams nearly broke the Internet when she accidentally announced that she and Ohanian are expecting a baby together.

She declared her promise days later during the TED 2017 Conference in Vancouver, telling Gayle King, “I definitely plan on coming back.”

“I’m not done yet,” she added, according to the New York Times. “If [Venus is] still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”

The baby news came as a surprise to Williams, who was just weeks along when she dominated the Australian Open. She ended up taking six pregnancy tests to confirm the news, and presented them all to her fiancé in a paper bag, she told Vanity Fair.

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world,” Williams said.

“This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast.”