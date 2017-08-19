Serena Williams’ Fiancé Reveals That She Has the Healthiest Pregnancy Cravings Ever

No pickles and ice cream for Serena Williams!

Williams — who is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian — apparently has very healthy (and green!) cravings.

The Reddit co-founder shared an Instagram video of himself shopping in the vegetable aisle at a Publix for Williams — who he said was having “cravings.”

“It’s Friday night, I’m at Publix, going shopping ’cause my fiancé has cravings,” Ohanian says in the video. “I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these,” he said, holding up a bunch of produce. “Zucchini, asparagus and…what’s this one called again? Artichoke. There we go. Really? These are her cravings. It’s amazing.”

In July the tennis champion told E! News that she didn’t have pregnancy cravings but was instead trying to eat “healthier” than she normally does — eating greens and “lots of vegetables.”

I was told there would be late-night cravings. 😒😒😒 🌽🥒🥕 A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

“I have just been trying to eat healthy and stay fit and definitely eating healthier than I normally do. Its pretty backwards,” Williams said.

In addition to her healthy diet, the 35-year-old has been sharing images of her growing baby bump.

Williams and Ohanian opened up about their love story in a headline-making cover story for Vanity Fair‘s August issue.

In the article, Williams revealed that she took six pregnancy tests and handed them all to Ohanian in a paper bag to break the big news to him.

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world,” she said.

“This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast.”