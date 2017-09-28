Hot Mama! Serena Williams Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body in Undies 4 Weeks After Giving Birth

It looks like Serena Williams will be back on the court in no time!

After dedicating the past two posts to her first child — daughter Alexis Olympia with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — the tennis champion updated her Instagram with a mirror selfie.

In the shot, the new mom is posing with her hand on her hip in a black T-shirt and matching undies, showing off her post-baby body. Williams didn’t caption the post, but fans were quick to tell her she was “looking good” and begging her to “share your secrets!!!”

The 35-year-old athlete previously revealed she was back in her jean shorts just two weeks after giving birth when she captioned a mirror selfie posted on her Snapchat.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Ohanian, 34, and the tennis star welcomed his namesake on Sept. 1. They introduced her to the world on Sept. 13, almost two weeks after her birth, with a montage of photo and video moments from Williams’ pregnancy.

In one clip, the new mama admitted that she had “a lot of complications” during her delivery, adding, “But look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

Although she’s less than a month old, Olympia already has her own Instagram account. So far the newborn has posted five pictures under @OlympiaOhanian, which boasts over 65,000 followers.

In one snap, the baby girl is snoozing in a yellow onesie while “thinking about mommy and daddy.” Another shows her wearing a onesie that reads “Smart and strong like my mama.”

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

PEOPLE confirmed Williams’ pregnancy in April after the athlete accidentally revealed on Snapchat that she was 20 weeks along. Williams and Ohanian got engaged in December.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, the couple revealed that they were opting to leave the baby’s sex a surprise, though both shared that they felt they were having a girl.

“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant,” Ohanian said during a talk-show appearance over the summer.

“And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on.”