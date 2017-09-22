Parents Need Sleep Too! 3-Week-Old Alexis Olympia Shares Sweet Snap of Mom Serena Williams Napping

New moms don’t always have the easiest time staying well rested, but on Friday, 3-week-old Alexis Olympia shared a pic on Instagram of her mom Serena Williams getting some shut-eye.

“Mama never sleeps,” read the caption on the photo, posted to the newborn’s own Instagram account. “When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. ‘Come on!’ ”

In the photo, Olympia does look ready for an adventure, sticking out her tongue with her mouth wide open. Williams, 35, is snoozing beside her, cuddled up with a stuffed animal.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!" A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

RELATED: New Mom Serena Williams Pens Emotional Letter to Her Own Mother: I Hope to “Have the Same Fortitude You Have Had”

The baby girl’s father is Williams’ fiancé: Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, whom she was named after.

Ohanian, 34, and the tennis champion welcomed his namesake on Sept. 1. They introduced her to the world on Sept. 13, almost two weeks after her birth, with a montage of photo and video moments from Williams’ pregnancy.

In one clip, Williams admitted that she had “a lot of complications” during her delivery, adding, “But look who we got — we got a baby girl!”

On Sept. 17, Ohanian shared a black-and-white photo of his and Williams’ newborn daughter writing, “Dad life is the greatest.”

“Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them – but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy,” he continued.

On Monday morning, Williams tweeted about how motherhood is still sinking in for her. “It’s very weird for me to believe I have a child … a KID. I’m a mom. A real MOM,” she wrote.

Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our "babies," we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them — but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

It's very weird for me to believe I have a child… a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM ❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2017

RELATED GALLERY: Sweet Dreams! Serena Williams’ Daughter’s Chic Crib and More Sleep Spaces Loved By Celeb Babies

PEOPLE confirmed Williams’ pregnancy in April after the athlete accidentally revealed on Snapchat that she was expecting. Williams and Ohanian were engaged in December.

Ahead of Olympia’s birth, the couple shared that they had decided to leave the baby’s sex a surprise, though both said that they felt they were having a girl.

FROM PEN: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor on Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps



“[Serena] won the Australian Open while pregnant,” Ohanian said during a talk-show appearance over the summer. “And she remarked that she feels like it has to be a girl because everything that that baby went through and handled like a champ, only a woman could be strong enough to take on.”

The pro athlete echoed her fiancé’s sentiment to Vogue in its September issue, revealing, “I have a strong suspicion that it’s a girl.”