The baby countdown is on for Serena Williams.

The tennis star stepped out Monday evening at the Met Gala in New York City, fully showing off her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy on April 19.

Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34, will welcome their first child this fall, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE last month following an accidental post the athlete made on Snapchat before quickly deleting.

“20 weeks,” the mom-to-be captioned a mirror selfie, in which her baby bump was clearly visible underneath a La Blanca Anniversary Suit created in a custom yellow especially for Williams.

Williams confirmed the news herself on Instagram a few days later, writing a heartfelt tribute to her unborn child alongside a beach selfie.

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year,” she captioned the photo.

Last Tuesday, Williams spoke out during a TED talk in Vancouver about “racist” comments made by Ilie Nastase (according to ESPN, the former world No. 1 tennis star was overheard telling a reporter, “Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”).

“I’ve been really supportive of my peers and the people that I work with. I’ve been a pro for almost 20 years,” she said. “For me it’s really important to hold women up. It’s something, these young women they’ll come to the locker room, they’ll want to take pictures with me. For me, I want to be a good leader and a good example for them.”

Added Williams, who also took to Instagram to address the incident, “Not only did he have rude things to say about me and then my peers, I felt it was important for us to stand up for each other and to stand up for myself.”