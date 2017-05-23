Maternity Grand Slam: Serena Williams’ Stylist Calls Star’s Bump-Hugging Met Gala Gown Her ‘Defining Fashion Moment’

Serena Williams has asserted her dominance on the tennis court, and now she’s making a name for herself as a best-dressed mom-to-be.

The champion athlete’s stylist Kesha McLeod chatted with Refinery 29 about Williams debuting her baby bump on the red carpet in a custom, stunning emerald green Atelier Versace gown at this year’s Met Gala.

“It was a super-complicated, beautiful gown with a long train,” said McLeod. “Since it was such an avant-garde theme this year, Serena’s belly basically was the avant-garde element; it was a defining fashion moment for Serena.”

McLeod, who has been working with Williams for seven years, says her client is “really into fashion and she gets it.”

“After the premiere of her baby bump earlier this month, we got into full maternity mode,” says McLeod of Williams, who will welcome her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian this fall.

The focus when it comes to Williams’ high-fashion moments, is now, “showing that baby bump.”

“Women usually throw on big, oversized dresses or the caftan,” muses McLeod. “As Serena’s Met Gala dress showed, you can still wear a full-on gown, with a long train.”

Part of her revamped strategy is enticing design houses to collaborate on custom pieces that show off Williams’ changing body. Though the tennis star is not yet ready to embrace strictly maternity clothes, McLeod says “give it some time.”

“By the seven- or eight-month-mark, everyone is like ‘Give me a maternity dress!’ “