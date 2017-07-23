‘Good Swaddling, Serena!’ Pregnant Williams and Fiancé Alexis Ohanian Take ‘Baby Class’

Class is in session!

Parents-to-be Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian prepared for their new little one over the weekend by heading to a baby class where they practiced swaddling.

“Baby class 101🙈,” Williams, 35, wrote on a Snapchat video of a baby doll wrapped in a blanket.

In another Snap, the tennis legend congratulated herself on her swaddling skills — while Ohanian, 34, didn’t fare so well.

“Good swaddling, Serena! Yes,” Williams said in the video. She turned to her husband-to-be: “Look at this student. Oh, what happened?”

Ohanian seemed flustered as his baby doll lay wrapped in a blanket, very poorly swaddled — “I can’t help it!” he said.

He then lifted the doll holding the toy like a football.

“Sir, that’s not how you carry the baby,” the athlete said jokingly.

It seems Ohanian has a lot to learn before welcoming his first little one but, luckily, he has champion-swaddler Williams to show him the way. In another Snap, Williams shared a photo of herself appearing tired after the class.

In April, the tennis legend nearly broke the Internet when she accidentally announced that she and Ohanian are expecting their first child.

Since then, the athlete has shared a series of stunning baby bump photos and adorable updates on her journey to motherhood — though she has remained tight-lipped about the sex of her baby.

Williams and Ohanian opened up about the pregnancy, and their sweet love story, in a headline-making cover story for Vanity Fair‘s August issue.

In the article, Williams revealed that she took six pregnancy tests and handed them all to Ohanian in a paper bag to break the news to him.

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world,” she said.

“This is kind of how I am right now. This is happening sooner than later, and it’s going by so fast.”

Meanwhile, Andy Roddick, who recently revealed that he and his wife Brooklyn Decker are expecting their second child, gave a shout-out to Williams when he was inducted to the Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, saying that he “can’t wait” to see her become a mother.

“I can’t wait to watch them play in the Wimbledon final in 2030,” he joked.