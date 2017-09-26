Babies

Prepare to 'Aww': Inside the Cuddly Life of Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter on Sept. 1

By @gracegavilanes

MOMMY & ME

She's here! Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian became parents on Sept. 1 when they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia.

SOCIAL MEDIA SUPERSTAR

Not only did baby Alexis make her worldwide debut in a sweet video compilation shared on her famous parents' social media accounts, but the newborn is a social media star herself — garnering an impressive 64.7K Instagram followers at only a few weeks old.

SHE GOT IT FROM HER MAMA

Wearing a navy and pink onesie that reads "Smart and Strong Like My Mama," the newborn flexed her arms or "biceps," as the caption on Alexis Olympia's photo stated.

MELLOW IN YELLOW

Sleepy baby! Williams and Ohanian's newborn daughter is already a champ at napping.

DADDY'S GIRL

“Dad life is the greatest,” Ohanian wrote on an Instagram post, sharing a black-and-white photo of his and Serena Williams' newborn baby girl. "Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them – but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy.”

PRETTY IN PINK

Looks like the Reddit cofounder is enjoying parental leave! Ohanian shared a cuddly pic with Alexis Olympia. He captioned the daddy-daughter snapshot: "She's clearly dreaming up all the startups she'll start...And Grand Slams she'll win.... And...."

FUN FIRST, SLEEP LATER

New moms don't always have the easiest time staying well rested, but 3-week-old Alexis Olympia shared a pic on Instagram of her mom getting some shut-eye. "Mama never sleeps," read the caption on the photo, posted to the newborn's own Instagram account. "When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. 'Come on!' "

