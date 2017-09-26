Prepare to 'Aww': Inside the Cuddly Life of Serena Williams' Newborn Daughter, Alexis Olympia

DADDY'S GIRL

“Dad life is the greatest,” Ohanian wrote on an Instagram post, sharing a black-and-white photo of his and Serena Williams' newborn baby girl. "Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them – but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy.”