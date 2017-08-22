Serena Williams Is ‘Exercising for as Long as Possible’ During Pregnancy: ‘I Want the Baby to Be Healthy’

Serena Williams isn’t letting pregnancy slow her down.

In a new interview for The Telegraph, the mom-to-be gets candid about how she is prioritizing fitness as she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian prepare to welcome their first child in September.

“I intend to keep exercising for as long as possible while pregnant,” says the 35-year-old tennis champ. “I want the baby to be healthy and for that you need a healthy life.”

“Also, when I come back to tennis it’ll be better if I’ve kept as fit as possible all the way through the pregnancy rather than having to lose a lot of weight afterwards in order to get fit again,” adds Williams. “Eating healthily is a must, but being healthy is a lifestyle.”

Wimbledon got me like: Easy standing drills this morning. Go easy. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Williams hasn’t been shy about the fact that she plans on returning to the game soon after giving birth, spending time on the courts throughout her pregnancy and opening up to Vogue for its September issue about attempting to match Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles.

“I am looking forward to becoming a mother and coming back to the courts already,” she tells The Telegraph. “I’m always thinking about what’s next: the next victory, the next trophy.”

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Her next big athletic goal? The 2018 Australian Open (Williams took home the title at the 2017 event while pregnant). “Determination is key, whether you’re on or off the court,” she says. “You have to feed it, work on it constantly.”

Adds Williams, “What drives me daily is my love for what I do — I wake up and I want to be the greatest athlete. That’s more than enough.”