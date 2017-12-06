Serena Williams is reaching out to her “fellow moms” for advice.

Although it’s been just three months since she welcomed her first child with Alexis Ohanian, daughter Alexis Olympia, the tennis champion already has a hard time thinking about when the time comes to stop breastfeeding.

“Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed?” the 36-year-old asked on Twitter Wednesday alongside a sweet photo of her daughter resting in her arms. “Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it’s time to stop?”

Many women responded with their own experiences, including Broadway star Audra McDonald. “I nursed my older daughter until she was almost 2. Still going with my 1 year old right now,” she tweeted. “You’ll know when it’s time to stop. Enjoy! She is beautiful!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Fellow moms:

How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop? pic.twitter.com/YOz4oeIajH — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 6, 2017

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:44am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Reveals She’s Back in Her Jean Shorts Just 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Williams and her Reddit co-founder beau wed in a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans in November. The lovebirds, who began dating in 2015, announced their engagement in December 2016.

The pair said “I do” two months after welcoming little Alexis Olympia on Sept. 1. They announced her arrival on Instagram and published a sweet clip of their journey as a family.

Since then, Williams has shown she’s already a doting mother, sharing sweet social media photos and videos of her new baby girl.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:09am PST

We love bath time A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

FROM PEN: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional Over Children Jaden and Willow



RELATED GALLERY: Prepare to “Aww”: Inside the Cuddly Life of Serena Williams’ Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Still, Williams has been itching to get back on the court. In October, it was announced that she will make her competitive comeback to tennis in 2018 to defend her title at the Australian Open — the same tournament in which she beat sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

During an October news conference, tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed Williams “is planning” on playing in the January competition.

“Serena will be back,” Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated. “We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of Grand Slams.”