Serena Williams Says She Doesn’t Really Know Her Baby’s Sex, Despite What Sister Venus Says

Serena Williams confirmed on Thursday that she doesn’t know the sex of the baby she’s having with fiancé and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian — and won’t be finding out!

“I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is probably the best surprise you can ever have,” the pregnant tennis champ wrote on Instagram Thursday morning.

Fans of the 35-year-old mom-to-be were freaking out recently when big sister Venus Williams referred to Serena’s upcoming baby as “she” — with many speculating that the four-time Olympic gold medalist had accidentally revealed the gender of her future niece (or nephew).

When asked what Serena’s child will call her, 36-year-old Venus told Eurosport on Wednesday, “She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt.’ ”

Venus also shared that she and her other sisters, Lyndrea Price and Isha Price, are hoping that the tiny tot will bear one of their names.

“We’re all like, ‘Baby V, Baby Lyn, Baby Isha,’ ” Venus said. “We all want the baby to be named after us.”

But on Instagram Thursday, Serena explained that “she” is just a catch-all term they’ve adopted.

“To clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them [to] do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say ‘Baby Venus, Baby Lyn, or Baby Isha needs it.’ I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say ‘she’ more than ‘he.’ ”

“Unless I’m joking with my dad or Alexis and I’m trying to con something out of them too,” she added. “Hey, I’m the youngest [of] 5 — I’ve always tricked all of them, what can I say!”

Serena and Ohanian spoke with Vogue’s André Leon Talley at the 2017 Met Gala in New York City in May, sharing that they’re waiting to see whether they’ll welcome a boy or a girl.

“We’re waiting for a surprise,” she said. “We call it ‘Baby.’ ”

The duo said they’re also trying to figure out living arrangements, weighing if they should raise their family in Ohanian’s current home base of San Francisco.

“That’s the question of the hour,” Williams said, adding, “I couldn’t be stuck in a more beautiful place.”