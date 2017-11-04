Serena Williams Documents Her Daughter Alexis Olympia’s Bath Time with an Adorable New Photo

On Saturday, Serena Williams shared a sweet photo of her 8-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia, documenting her baby’s most recent bath on Instagram.

In the picture, Williams’ fiancé (and Reddit co-founder) Alexis Ohanian is seen holding their child — who appears to be wrapped up in a cozy green frog towel.

“We love bath time,” Williams captioned the photo.

Williams and Ohanian recently dressed up their newborn as a superhero to celebrate her first Halloween, sharing a photo of the precious moment on Alexis Olympia’s Instagram on Tuesday. “When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs,” the proud parents captioned the snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

We love bath time A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

On Tuesday, it was announced that Williams will make her competitive comeback to tennis next January to defend her title at the Australian Open, the same tournament she beat her sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

”Serena will be back,” tournament director Craig Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated, saying that Williams “is planning” on playing in the Jan. 15-28 competition.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Introduces Newborn Daughter

Williams previously told Vanity Fair that she would return to competitive tennis in January 2018.

Days later, she declared her promise during the TED 2017 Conference in Vancouver, telling Gayle King, “I definitely plan on coming back. I’m not done yet. If [Venus is] still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”