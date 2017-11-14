Serena Williams Declares Gigi Hadid 'One of Few I'd Leave My Baby For' At First Event Since Giving Birth

Serena Williams, a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year, has a select few people she’d leave her daughter for including fellow Women of the Year, Gigi Hadid.

The tennis star and new mom to 10-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia presented Hadid with the Supernova Award at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Monday. The star-studded event marked Williams’ first post-baby red carpet appearance since welcoming her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian in September.

“Gigi, you are one of the few people on this planet I would leave my baby for—for one night—but for you, it shows how much you mean to me. And I want you to imagine the effect you have on the world,” the mother of one, 36, said before giving the award to the 22-year-old supermodel.

Williams also paid some style homage to the honoree by wearing the sleeveless black and gold Versace dress that Hadid modeled during the Spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection during Milan Fashion Week.

“Since I’ve known Gigi Hadid since she was a kid, she’s always been a woman with goals. Not only beautiful on the outside but totally stunning most importantly on the inside,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion also said during her presenter’s speech. “She understands in order to be the best you have to think like you are the best. You have to work the hardest and you have to make sacrifices.”

Adding, “She’s inspirational to me and she’s inspirational to all women. Most of all she is my friend. When I see her I sometimes still see that blushing kid with big dreams and big hopes.”

Since her daughter’s birth, Williams has been sharing shots of her sweet baby girl on social media, most recently an adorable video of Alexis Olympia boarding a private plane.

While Tuesday marked her first public appearance since baby, Williams recently celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Ohanian — who proposed to her in December 2016 — by throwing a luxurious girls’ weekend in New York City, which included five-star spa treatments, trapeze-ing, tea brunches, and dancing out on the town with famous friends Lala Anthony and Ciara as well as sister Venus Williams.