Serena Williams Says Her 7-Month-Old Daughter Olympia 'Watches Tennis Like a Hawk'

It seems like another racquet-wielding pro may be in the making for the Williams family.

Serena Williams attended the Wednesday N.Y.C. premiere of her HBO documentary series Being Serena, a five-part series that delves into the details of her pregnancy, marriage to husband Alexis Ohanian and life as a new mom.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the pro athlete dished about the couple’s 7-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia — including the fact that the baby girl is just as enthralled with tennis as her mother is.

“She watches tennis like a hawk,” Williams confessed of her daughter, joking, “She never takes her eyes off tennis when it’s on. It’s weird and that makes me a little nervous.”

As for now, baby Olympia does not accompany her mama to her training on the court. But once she gets a little older, she may be making an appearance. “I definitely look forward to her coming,” says Williams.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams/Instagram

RELATED: Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Olympia’s Tiny Tennis Racket — and Pin in Support of Her Mama!

At the premiere, the star told PEOPLE that after her childbirth complications, which included an emergency cesarean section and several blood clots that took up space in her lungs, being a mother has gotten better.

“I realize it’s only the first few days that are incredibly hard,” she shares. “It’s definitely gotten easier [being a new mom] and I love her.”

Mike Pont/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Recalls Being “Devastated” By Emergency C-Section and Postpartum Problems



While parenthood can be difficult, Williams finds that there are always fans willing to help educate her about things she might not have encountered yet. After posting a picture of her daughter with a teddy bear on the straps of her stroller, she got some helpful responses from others.

“A couple people wrote that it’s dangerous to do that in the car seat and they sent me articles. I find it very helpful because I’ve never been a mom,” the tennis pro says. “She was just in a stroller, but now I know that she can’t have [teddy bears on the straps] in a car seat.”

Williams’ HBO documentary will air May 2 at 10 p.m. ET. Just 19 days later, on May 21, Williams will compete in the French Open.