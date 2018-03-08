Serena Williams Shows Off Baby Olympia's Tiny Tennis Racket — and Pin in Support of Her Mama!

Alexis Olympia is ready to start practicing her tennis skills!

The too-cute 6-month-old starred in an Instagram Live session alongside mom Serena Williams on Wednesday, hanging out next to her very own tiny tennis racket.

“She’s got her Wilson racket,” says Williams, 36, showing off the pint-sized equipment as little Olympia kicks around excitedly.

“Honey, are you supporting Mommy?” she asks her adorable baby girl, who’s sporting a gold pin in the shape of an “S” on her outfit. “She said today she’s supporting her mama because I’m coming back!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia Serena Williams/Snapchat

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia Serena Williams/Instagram

RELATED: Serena Williams’ Husband Just Lined the Road with Billboards Featuring Their Daughter

Specifically, baby Olympia is supporting her mom’s long-awaited return to professional tennis Thursday night, which will be with the Women’s Tennis Association Tour.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams Shares Sweet Snap of Alexis Olympia Days After Withdrawing from Australian Open

On Wednesday, Williams posted an Instagram video of herself looking excited about her return, also showing off the gold-toned “S” pin she designed for fans to support her and raise money for the Yetunde Price Resource Center, which assists those affected by gun violence and is named in honor of her slain sister.

“It’s official. My comeback is here. This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter,” the athlete captioned the video, noting “her comeback could not have come on a better day” than International Women’s Day.

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia Serena Williams/Instagram

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia Serena Williams/Snapchat

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

In February, Olympia and her dad Alexis Ohanian cheered Williams on from the stands at the Fed Cup — her first competition since giving birth to Olympia in September.

In January, Williams was supposed to return to the Australian Open —which she won last year when she was about eight weeks pregnant— but eventually withdrew from the competition in September after playing (and losing) her first post-maternity match.

“After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be,” Williams wrote on Snapchat, referencing her Dec. 30 defeat. “My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ With that being said I am disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year.”