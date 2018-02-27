Baby’s first billboard — er, make that billboards!

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian‘s 5-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia is the new breakout star in Palm Springs, California, where the Initialized Capital co-founder commissioned four billboards to go up in honor of his wife’s competitive return to tennis.

The signs all feature baby Olympia and her mom, and state “GREATEST MOMMA OF ALL TIME” in succession, with the last reading, “Serena Williams G.M.O.A.T. — Alexis Jr + Sr.”

“These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs,” Ohanian, 34, captioned an Instagram photo gallery of the billboards. “@olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr. #GMOAT”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Billboards Alexis Ohanian dedicated to Serena Williams AdQuick

Billboards Alexis Ohanian dedicated to Serena Williams AdQuick

Billboards Alexis Ohanian dedicated to Serena Williams AdQuick

Billboards Alexis Ohanian dedicated to Serena Williams AdQuick

RELATED: Serena Williams’ 5-Month-Old Daughter Alexis Olympia Cheers On Her Mom at Fed Cup

Aside from surprising his wife with the sweet roadside messages ahead of her participation in the BNP Paribas Open, Ohanian has been cheering her on from the sidelines during her return to the sport.

Earlier this month, he brought Olympia to the Fed Cup to watch Williams, 36, make her official competitive return to tennis, where she and sister Venus Williams teamed up for a match.

RELATED: Serena Williams Will Return to Competitive Tennis 5 Months After Giving Birth to Daughter

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The mother of one was previously scheduled to compete in the Australian Open to defend her title in January but withdrew 12 days before the start of the event. (She lost an exhibition match against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in December.)

“After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be,” Williams announced on Jan. 4.

“My coach and team always said, ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way,’ ” she added. “With that being said, I am disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year.”