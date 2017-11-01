Alexis Olympia is out to save the world!

The 7-week-old daughter of tennis champion Serena Williams and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian dressed as a superhero for her first Halloween.

Ohanian, 34, posted the sweet photo on his Instagram on Tuesday, writing in the caption, “When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs.”

The pure cuteness of Alexis Olympia has caught the eye of many social media users, especially since she has an Instagram of her own.

In mid-October, proud mom Williams shared an adorable black-and-white selfie of her and her daughter to Instagram — the picture showing Williams holding her newborn daughter in her arms as the both looked at the camera.

It was a moment that appeared to be snagged from Snapchat, as the social media site’s popular flower crown filter adorned both Williams and Alexis’ heads.

It was announced in early October that the tennis pro, 36, would make her comeback to the sport next January to defend her title at the Australian Open, the same tournament she beat her sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

During a news conference, tournament director Craig Tiley confirmed Williams “is planning” on playing the Jan. 15-28 competition.

“Serena will be back,” Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated. “We look forward to welcoming her and again go on that journey of breaking the all-time record for the most number of Grand Slams. … I’ve been in contact with all the top players and am pleased to announce we’ll have the full top 100 men and women returning to the Australian Open.”

Williams previously told Vanity Fair that she would return to competitive tennis in January 2018.

And days later, she declared her promise during the TED 2017 Conference in Vancouver, telling Gayle King, “I definitely plan on coming back. I’m not done yet. If [Venus is] still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”