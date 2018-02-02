Baby Champion! Serena Williams' Daughter Already Has Her Own Tiny Tennis Racquet

Like mother, like daughter!

Serena Williams has a future tennis champ on her hands, with the ace sharing a too-cute photo of her 5-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia holding her very own Wilson tennis racquet. After all, the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s roster of sponsors includes Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

“Olympia Ohanian, at match point, championship point, even without her shoes she’s hard to beat. Serving now For her 12th Wimbledon title. 3 more than her mum Serena. @wilsontennis @olympiaohanian,” the mother of one captioned the picture of her infant, predicting the tot’s tennis future.

The photo also marks Alexis Olympia’s first tennis-themed photo on social media since her Sept. 1 birth.

Serena Williams in December Tom Dulat/Getty Images

The proud mom’s image comes after it was announced that Williams will be returning to competitive tennis for the Fed Cup for the first time in more than a year.

She will play in the first-round matches against the Netherlands in Asheville, North Carolina, on Feb. 10-11. And helping her defend the country’s Fed Cup championship is her sister Venus Williams. It will be the first time in two years that either Williams sister has been on the team.

The Fed Cup will be the first tournament following her cancellation from the Australian Open to defend her title. Williams’ best friend Caroline Wozniacki won the Australian Open and became the new world No. 1.

Famously, Williams nearly broke the Internet with news that she and her now-husband Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child, noting that she was “20 weeks” along.

Fans quickly did the math, and learned that she would have been about eight weeks pregnant when she won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open last January.