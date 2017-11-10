Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Is 10 Weeks Old and Already Flying in a Private Plane

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is just 10 weeks old, but she’s already living the glamorous life.

The baby girl, who was born Sept. 1 to her tennis pro mom and her Reddit co-founder dad, took flight on Thursday in a private plane — and the proud parents captured the journey in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’m not scared… I’m not scared… I’m not scared… I’m scared 😐 @wheelsup8760,” the couple wrote in the caption to the video on Alexis’ very own Instagram page.

It’s one of the many cute videos and photos of Alexis that have been shared to the page over the past two months.

Williams has also been posting shots of her sweet baby girl on her own Instagram page, including an adorable photo of Alexis Olympia and her father after a bath that she posted Saturday.

“We love bath time,” Serena captioned the photo.

The new parents also recently dressed up their newborn as a superhero to celebrate her first Halloween, sharing a photo of the precious moment on Alexis Olympia’s Instagram. “When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs,” the proud parents captioned the snap.

Meanwhile, in addition to soaking up time with Alexis, Williams — who got engaged to Ohanian in December 2016 — is getting ready to make her return to tennis.

On Oct. 31, it was announced that Serena will make her competitive comeback next January to defend her title at the Australian Open, the same tournament in which she beat sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

”Serena will be back,” tournament director Craig Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated, saying that Serena “is planning” on playing in the Jan. 15-28 competition.