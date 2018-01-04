Serena Williams’ Daughter Adorably Passes Out in Her Father Alexis Ohanian's Arms

Serena Williams and husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have an adorable sleeper on their hands!

The couple shared a too-cute video of their 4-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia passed out in her father’s arms on her very own social media accounts Wednesday. “Dealing with this jetlag like,” the clip was captioned.

Alexis Olympia slept peacefully wearing a pink flamingo-print onesie with her one arm raised in the air.

Williams and Ohanian wed in a star-studded ceremony in New Orleans in November — two months after welcoming their first child on Sept. 1. The lovebirds, who began dating in 2015, announced their engagement in December 2016.

The mother of one recently capped off 2017 with a montage of 10 home videos with her daughter to celebrate their milestone moments.

“My final top 10 moment of 2017. Of course includes @olympiaohanian they say save the best for last. I could not choose so I just choose 10 random videos. They all were so cute to me,” Williams wrote.

Both Williams and Ohanian have often shared videos and photos of their little one with fans and followers. And lately, the tennis star has been reaching out to her social media friends for certain parenthood struggles, including how to deal with breastfeeding and with her child’s teething.