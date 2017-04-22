Babymoon? Serena Williams Heads to the Beach After Revealing Pregnancy

Move over Beyoncé — it looks like mom-to-be Serena Williams might be on her babymoon.

The 35-year-old tennis star broke the news on Wednesday that she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child – positing a simple mirror selfie labeled “20 weeks” on Snapchat, her baby bump clearly visible in a yellow swimsuit.

It was exciting news for the notably low-key and private couple. The parents-to-be were immediately flooded with well-wishes from fans and celebrities across the Internet.

One might expect the flood of attention to be overwhelming. But on Saturday, Williams looked unbothered as she shared a shot of tropical view while lounging on the beach.

On Thursday, Williams posted another photo of herself dressed in athletic gear overlooking the ocean while standing on a cliff, next to what appears to be some ancient ruins.

She captioned the shot quoting a line made famous in the Spider-Man comics and movies. “With great power comes great responsibility,” she wrote — attributing the quote to the character Uncle Ben and adding a spider and spider-web emoji.

Earlier in the week on Monday, Williams hit the sandy shores with her Reddit co-founder fiancé — sharing a casual snap of their beach outing on Instagram, Ohanian picking her up while the pair sported big smiles.

Looking relaxed in a pair of jean shorts and a sweatshirt, Williams jokingly captioned the photo, “My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry.”

Williams and Ohanian, 33, got engaged in December — with the athlete breaking the news on Reddit via a poem.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” she wrote. “To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.”

Williams added, “But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.” Ohanian cross-posted his fiancée’s Reddit announcement on Facebook, captioning it simply, “She said yes.”

This will be the first child for both.

Williams currently holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles of any player in the Open Era, clinching her 23rd at January’s Australian Open. Based on Williams’ “20 weeks” snap, the tennis great would have been about eight weeks pregnant when she competed in the event.