A Champion Plus One! All of Serena Williams's Adorable Baby Bump Photos
The tennis pro and fiancé Alexis Ohanian will welcome their first child in the fall
1 of 14
A VERY SPECIAL SURPRISE
Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy in April when she shared a photo of her bump on Snapchat. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going," she later explained to Gayle King at a Ted Talks conference. "I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and… Thirty minutes later I missed four calls and I'm like, 'That’s weird.' But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share]."
2 of 14
STRONGER THAN EVER
A few days after breaking her pregnancy news, Williams shared a touching message she dedicated to her child with her Instagram followers. "My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had," she wrote. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you …. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. — Your Mommy."
3 of 14
EXPECTING ELEGANCE
Williams brought her gorgeous maternity style to the 2017 Met Gala. "It was a super-complicated, beautiful gown with a long train," the athlete's stylist Kesha McLeod told Refinery29. "Since it was such an avant-garde theme this year, Serena's belly basically was the avant-garde element; it was a defining fashion moment for Serena."
4 of 14
FOREVER A KID
The pregnant champion took a trip to Disney World to check out the park's new Pandora - The World of Avatar attraction. Obviously, the occasion called for Na'vi influences on her maternity style.
5 of 14
CALLING ALL COOL AUNTS
Proud sister Venus cradled Williams's bump at her lavish Miami bridal shower.
6 of 14
THE RIGHT STUFF
Also at Williams's bridal shower, the bride-to-be's guests surprised her with a herd of stuffed animals for her subsequent pajama party.
7 of 14
MAKING WAVES
Williams shared a series of Instagram photos of herself soaking in the sun in a black one-piece.
8 of 14
ALL ABOUT COLOR
Williams dressed up her baby bump in a flowy outfit at the Formula One Grand Prix, where she hung out with Chris Hemsworth.
9 of 14
GLOW ON
The athlete flaunted her pregnancy glow on Instagram in May.
10 of 14
PUPS AND BUMPS
According to Williams's Snapchat, her dog, Chip, already loves to cuddle with his future friend.
11 of 14
BABY BURBERRY
The star wore a blue long-sleeved lace dress to the May launch of the Burberry DK88 Bag.
12 of 14
THIS IS US
Oh, baby! The tennis star's growing bump peeked out from under her denim jacket in a May selfie.
13 of 14
SERENE SERENA
Williams looked like a very tranquil mom-to-be as she took in the views from her French Riviera hotel in June.
14 of 14
WALK LIKE A (PREGNANT) EYGPTIAN
Williams had some fun striking poses at a June SheKnows Media conference.
