A VERY SPECIAL SURPRISE

Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy in April when she shared a photo of her bump on Snapchat. "I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I've been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going," she later explained to Gayle King at a Ted Talks conference. "I didn't tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I'd been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and… Thirty minutes later I missed four calls and I'm like, 'That’s weird.' But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share]."