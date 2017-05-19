Making Waves! Pregnant Serena Williams Poses in Black One-Piece (and Shows Off Baby Bump) in Sexy Onboard Snaps

Serena Williams is ready for summer.

The expectant tennis champ looked stunning in a series of snaps she shared to her Instagram account Friday morning. Presented without captions, the photos show her posing on a boat amid a backdrop of blue and green water and a city skyline — perhaps that of Miami, from her recent bridal-shower trip?

For the mini photo shoot, Williams, 35, wore a black one-piece swimsuit with ruffled tiers, cradling her visible baby bump and letting her long dark hair hang loosely over her shoulders.

PEOPLE confirmed via a rep for the mom-to-be in April that she and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, will welcome their first child this fall. The confirmation came after Williams accidentally posted then removed a mirror selfie from Snapchat, labeling it “20 weeks.”

On May 1, Williams stepped out for the Met Gala in N.Y.C. The sports star looked every bit the glam maternity maven in a long green custom Atelier Versace halter-neck gown decorated in shimmering appliques, finishing the look with matching drop earrings and a spiked bracelet.

Williams and Ohanian spoke with Vogue’s André Leon Talley at the iconic annual fundraising event, admitting they weren’t privy to their little one’s sex — and plan to keep it that way until he or she is born.

“We’re waiting for a surprise,” she explained. “We call it ‘Baby.’ ”

And where will the couple call their home base? “That’s the question of the hour,” Williams said, adding of her and Ohanian’s situation, “I couldn’t be stuck in a more beautiful place.”