Serena Williams Cuddles with Daughter in Adorable New Selfie — and Asks About Push Presents

Serena Williams and her 5-week-old daughter Alexis Olympia make one adorable pair!

On Saturday, the tennis star shared an adorable black-and-white selfie of the two to Instagram — the picture showing Williams holding her newborn daughter in her arms as they both looked at the camera.

It was a moment that appeared to be snagged from Snapchat, as the social media site’s popular flower crown filter adorned both Williams and Alexis’ heads.

While Williams couldn’t look happier in the photo, she appeared confused about a concept some new moms are well aware of: the “push present.”

“Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing?” Williams asked in the caption to the photo. “If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter.”

Here’s hoping Williams’ fiancé and Alexis’ baby daddy Alexis Ohanian is reading the comments, most of which confirmed that the Reddit co-founder owes Williams something big after she gave birth to their child on Sept. 1.

“I got a car,” wrote on fan.

“I received a beautiful necklace from my husband which had my daughter’s name, his name, and a heart inscribed in it,” said another. “It’s a great sentiment which helps me remember my little trio family of love.”

On Tuesday, it was announced that Williams will make her competitive comeback to tennis next January to defend her title at the Australian Open, the same tournament she beat her sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

”Serena will be back,” tournament director Craig Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated, saying that Williams “is planning” on playing in the Jan. 15-28 competition.

Williams previously told Vanity Fair that she would return to competitive tennis in January 2018.

Days later, she declared her promise during the TED 2017 Conference in Vancouver, telling Gayle King, “I definitely plan on coming back. I’m not done yet. If [Venus is] still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”

In the meantime, Williams can enjoy some family time with Alexis Olympia. She’s been chronicling her daughter’s growth with fans and followers on social media, even creating an Instagram and Twitter account for the newborn.

And if there was any concern how dog Chip is handling his new sister, Ohanian put that to rest on Twitter.

“He’s the best big brother,” the new dad wrote. “Very protective of her — sleeps in room with her, always around her and will puff his chest when new people approach.”