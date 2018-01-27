Serena Williams Shares Sweet Snap of Daughter Alexis Wearing a Yellow Crocheted Dress

Cute as a button!

On Saturday, Serena Williams shared an adorable picture of her 4-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia as the mother-daughter duo enjoyed spending some time together.

“Welcome home momma,” Williams, 36, captioned the sweet snap of her daughter sitting on a tiny couch while wearing a crocheted yellow dress.

Welcome home momma A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 27, 2018 at 6:19am PST

Sharing the photo on her daughter’s social media account, Williams opted for a very different caption as she congratulated her friend — and Alexis’ “auntie” — Caroline Wozniacki on winning the Australian Open, which was the same tournament Williams had previously withdrawn from.

“Watching auntie @carowozniacki win,” the caption read.

The new mom also shared how proud she was of the tennis player’s victory on Twitter, writing, “I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. from a year ago to today I’m so proud my friend so proud. Literally can’t even sleep now”

I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) January 27, 2018

And just days after it was announced that Williams would be returning to competitive tennis for the Fed Cup — her first official game since welcoming her daughter on Sept. 1 — Williams documented a fun-filled sweat session on Friday with a few of her friends on Snapchat.

Although the 36-year-old later admitted that she was “exhausted,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion was all smiles as she shared videos of herself bouncing on trampolines and jumping into a pit of foam cubes.

The mother of one was previously scheduled to compete in the Australian Open to defend her title this month but withdrew just 12 days before the start of the tournament. (She lost an exhibition match against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko on Dec. 30.)

“After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be,” Williams announced on Jan. 4.

“My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ With that being said I am disappointed to say I’ve decided not to compete in The Australian Open this year,” she said.